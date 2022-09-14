Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area

The University of Nevada, Reno, Truckee Meadows Community College and schools in the Washoe County School District all cancelled classes on Wednesday.

RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE.

Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area.

Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to vulnerable students and those who walk or bike to school.

The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue.

The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 58,544 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update. Officials confirmed that 64 total structures have been destroyed with over 5,000 still threatened. Crews are working Tuesday to defend communities in Foresthill and Todd Valley.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and more than 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill, Volcanoville and Georgetown are under evacuation orders.