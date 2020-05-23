Reopening California during Memorial Day weekend a new test during coronavirus pandemic

Expected high temperatures will lure people to beaches, hiking trails and bike paths.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Californians are entering the Memorial Day weekend with newly expanded options for beachgoing, barbecue and, of course, retail therapy as stay-at-home restrictions eased across much of the state.

Some 45 of 58 counties have received permission to reopen most stores and many public spaces by meeting state standards for controlling the coronavirus. And expected high temperatures will lure people to beaches, hiking trails and bike paths. But authorities are warning visitors to practice social distancing and other other anti-virus measures, noting that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, just more slowly.

Humboldt County was among the first in the state to get the governor’s green light to open up restaurants and stores after a two-month statewide lockdown. With about 50 cases reported in April in the county of 130,000, many breathed a sigh of relief.

But this month, county officials reported nearly 30 new cases in a two-week period and the first two deaths. That has prompted officials to take a more cautious approach to reopening.

