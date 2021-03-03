Report affirms job losses of low-income California workers

California jobs vulnerable to layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic were among people making less than $40,000 per year.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new state report says most of the California jobs vulnerable to layoffs and furloughs during the pandemic were among people making less than $40,000 per year.

The report by the state's Future of Work Commission released Tuesday comes as California approaches the one-year anniversary of its first pandemic stay-at-home order.

It says just 22% of Californians are able to consistently work remotely, leaving Latino and Black workers more likely to suffer exposure to the virus at work. It also affirms that low-income women bore the brunt of job losses, many from layoffs but also due to child care needs as schools shuttered.

