CHP Yuba-Sutter commander found dead in Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Julie Harding was found dead Dec. 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol commander was found dead over the weekend in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents are investigating the death of Julie Vernann Harding. Officer Ricardo Ortiz, with the California Highway Patrol, told ABC10 that Harding was a commander for the CHP's Yuba Sutter area. She was with the CHP since 1999 and was a commander with the Yuba Sutter area since 2018.

Susan Niland, spokesperson for the TBI, said Harding was found dead after investigators were called to a home on Lake View Drive in Celina, Tennessee. Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, however according to Niland, her death doesn't appear to be a result of foul play.

While the incident happened in Clay County, Niland said the TBI was investigating her death at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway.

ABC10 has an inquiry out to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, but the inquiry wasn't immediately returned.