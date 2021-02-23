Rescuers save 6 from South Lake Tahoe apartment fire, 1 killed

Fire crews were called out to the apartment complex, located on Pine Boulevard near Stateline Avenue, just after 11 a.m.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — One person died and six others were rescued after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in South Lake Tahoe on Monday.

Fire crews were called out to the apartment complex, located on Pine Boulevard near Stateline Avenue, just after 11 a.m. Firefighters reported that the fire was burning on the second story of the complex.

Six residents were rescued from the second story of the complex, one person on the first story escaped on their own, and another person on the first floor had to be pulled out by firefighters. First responders with Cal Tahoe EMS attempted CPR on that person but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Although one resident succumbed to his injuries, the quick response and hard work from our city police officers, and all the firefighters from our neighboring agencies, 6 people are alive and well. This fire could have been much worse," Fire Chief Clive Savacool said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze. Although the fire was contained to one apartment, the building suffered heavy smoke damage, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been released. Officials have not identified the person who died. This incident remains under investigation.





