Residents alerted, health officials called after sewer main break in Placer County

Flow from the spill has been stopped but cleanup is expected to take three or four hours, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A sewer main break prompted an early-morning alert for some residents in Placer County, Tuesday morning.

The break occurred along Applegate Road, located along Interstate 80, about 10 miles northeast of Auburn.

Environmental health officials were also called out to assess the impact of the spill on a nearby canal. Luckily, they determined that there was no threat to the canal.

UPDATE: No threat to canal per Environmental Health; expect to see cleanup efforts for 3-4 hours. pic.twitter.com/T7l49t4nJk — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) July 14, 2020

