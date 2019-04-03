SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — Some residents in Sierra County were rescued on Friday after spending more than three weeks entombed inside their snow-covered home.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team was called in to help in the rescue along with a Sierra County team.

When crews arrived at the home they found the residents’ vehicles completely buried, with snowpack stacked up to the eaves of the house.

Nevada County Sheriff Search and Rescue

After reaching the people who were trapped inside, rescuers say they learned they were running low on food and had been without power and running water for more than a week.

A person inside the home was also about out of medicine for an undisclosed illness.

Despite being trapped, no one was injured or in need of immediate medical attention. All of the residents were taken safely “back to civilization,” according to the sheriff’s office.

RELATED:

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: California's third snow survey show snowpack at 153 percent of average | Raw

The latest round of winter storms has pushed snowpack in the Sierra Nevada to a whopping 153 percent of average to date.