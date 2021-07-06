'Help! We'll hire ya!' | Restaurants scramble to hire workers as California reopening date approaches

On June 15, California is set to fully reopen its economy, restaurants will be able to operate at full capacity.

STOCKTON, Calif — As California gets set to fully reopen its economy on June 15, the service industry is desperate to fill thousands of openings.

Nearly two-thirds of restaurant workers lost their jobs in March 2020, according to the California Restaurant Association.

That's an estimated 900,000 to one million jobs.

While the crisis has improved with indoor dining allowed most everywhere, many restaurants that have survived the pandemic remain in survival mode.

Open since 1960, the iconic Chuck's restaurant next to Pacific Bowl in Stockton is a pandemic survivor. Chuck's son Steve Grant runs it now.

Instead of being open until 5 p.m., the restaurant closes at two. A third of his employees are gone, receiving unemployment benefits he can't beat.



"We're getting people, but they're not the skilled workers. But, we can always take a person and turn them into a skilled worker," says owner Steve Grant.

According to the California Restaurant Association, it's not just unemployment money keeping workers away, but lack of childcare. Some workers laid off are also reluctant to return or left for other jobs.

The association says customers may have to wait longer for their orders as inexperienced employees get up to speed.

"When you don't have a parent telling the child or whatever to get a job or when you don't have an applicant that really wants a job, they don't apply," says Mike Whirlow, the owner of Whirlows restaurant.



Steve Grant of Chuck's restaurant says the installation of outdoor dining has expanded their business but finding workers remains their biggest struggle.



"Help! We'll hire ya!" said Grant followed by laughter.