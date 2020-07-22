Everything you need to know about retroactive certification for unemployment

People must submit retroactive certifications by October 5 to determine if they were eligible to receive benefits during the waived certification period.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A viewer sent ABC10 an email that they received asking them to retroactively certify for unemployment benefits but thought it might not be from the California Employment Development Department (EDD).

ABC10’s Dollars and Sense team went to find out whether the email was a hoax or legit, and EDD said the email is legitimate.

In a July 2 news release, EDD announced a recertification requirement for many people with past unemployment payments. They said it would be implemented due to certifications being temporarily suspended early in the pandemic through the week of May 9th, which was due to an emergency effort to help process a high number of unemployment claims.

EDD said people will need to fill out an application on the retroactive certification webpage to certify for the weeks that they previously didn’t certify for, and they will also need to provide their last name, date of birth, and social security information.

For claimants who did report wages through Ask EDD when they returned to work during the temporary suspension, EDD said it is still required to get a completed certification for all claimants during that period, even if you did not work or earn wages at that time.

In short, the email notice of a required retroactive certification is legitimate, and it must be completed by Oct. 5. If not, you may have to pay money back.

