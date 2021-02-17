Reviews find poor oversight of California prisons, jails

The state's inspector general said that wardens exonerated more than 98% of prison employees under the new system.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is spending nearly $10 million a year to improve its handling of inmates’ allegations of staff misconduct. But the state's inspector general says the process remains broken and is neither independent nor fair.

Wardens exonerated more than 98% of prison employees under the new system. Most complaints were never passed on to the newly created Allegation Inquiry Management Section.

In a separate review also released Tuesday, the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says the state’s process for inspecting about 550 local detention facilities, including county jails and juvenile lockups, lacks a clear mission, goals and teeth to force improvements.

