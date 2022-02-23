Everything you need to know about the 60th annual Ripon Almond Blossom Festival

The Almond Blossom Festival, beginning Thursday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, Feb. 27, is Ripon's largest tradition with a weekend full of celebrations and events.

RIPON, Calif. — As almond blossoms begin to bloom across the Central Valley, Ripon is kicking off its 60th annual Almond Blossom Festival this weekend.

The Almond Blossom Festival is Ripon's largest tradition, celebrating the small town's agricultural roots with a weekend full of events.

"There are roughly 50,000 acres of almonds grown in Ripon and the surrounding areas," Kelly Donohue the president of the Ripon Chamber of Commerce said. "The blossom itself is a Central Valley hallmark since the Valley is one of a few places in the world where almonds can grow."

The festival, held by the Ripon of Chamber of Commerce, begins on Thursday, Feb. 24 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 27.

"All of our local non-profits and community organizations pull together to put on a variety of events, combining everything you'd want in a big festival with small-town charm," Donohue said.

The festival features a carnival at Mistlin Sports Park where community members can enjoy rides, food, art and crafts vendors, live music, pony rides, petting zoos, and more.

Admission to the festival is free, but parking on the festival grounds is $5 and guests will need to purchase a $25 wristband if they wish to ride the carnival rides.

According to Donohue, proceeds will go to their local non-profit volunteers.

The 60th Annual Almond Blossom Festival is almost here! 🌸✨🎡 Join us for carnival rides, food trucks, live music, pony... Posted by Ripon Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Almond Blossom Festival events

Thursday, Feb. 24:

Bake Off: 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at Ripon Community Center

Lion's Club Spaghetti Dinner: 4:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. at Ripon Community Center

Dollar Ride Night at the Carnival: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Miss Almond Blossom Coronation: 7 p.m. at Ripon Community Center

Friday, Feb. 25

Festival vendor booths open: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Carnival begins: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Community Stage live music- "Teen Night": 5 p.m. -8 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Quarterback Club Golf Tournament at La Contenta Golf Club

Saturday, Feb. 26

Ripon Grange Pancake Breakfast: 6 a.m.-10 a.m. at Ripon Grange Hall

9th Annual Burrito Breakfast: 7 a.m.-noon at American Legion Hall

Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. at Mavis Stouffer Park

Diaper Derby: 10 a.m. at Ripon High School North Gym

Festival vendor booths open: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Carnival: 12 p.m.-10 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Community Stage Live Music 12 p.m.-8 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Almond Blossom Festival Parade: 1 p.m. in Downtown Ripon

Quarterback Club Brats and Drinks: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. at Ripon Community Center

Sunday, Feb. 27:

Festival vendor booths open: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Carnival: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Community Stage Live Music: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at Mistlin Sports Park

Parade Route

Roadways will be closing down around 11:45 a.m. for Saturday's parade, which starts at East Main Street and Stockton Avenue and make its way to the Community Center of West Fourth Street.

West Main Street at Acacia Avenue and West Fourth Street at South Acacia Avenue will be open until the parade starts for north and southbound traffic. Second Street at Vera Avenue will be open for east and westbound traffic until the parade starts.

Almond Blossom Festival 2022 Parade Route Below you will find the parade map for this Saturday's Almond Blossom... Posted by Ripon Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Traffic Maps

With some roads closing down, impacts are to be expected. For a live look at traffic conditions, view the Waze map below.

For more information about the Ripon Almond Blossom Festival, visit the Ripon Chamber of Commerce website or Facebook.