4 train cars derail in Stanislaus County

The derailment happened near the intersection of Claus Road and Paterson Road in Riverbank.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Four Union Pacific Railroad cars derailed in Stanislaus County on Monday around 3:45 a.m.

Three of the cars derailed while one car was leaning over. No one was injured in the derailment and no hazardous materials were released.

Crews are working on cleaning up the derailment and the incident is under investigation.

