Rockslide closes US 50 in both directions at Echo summit, CHP says

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol in Placerville says the US 50 is expected to be closed all night due to a rockslide.
CHP says lanes are closed in both directions at Echo Summit near Meyers.
According to a Facebook post with more photos, eastbound traffic is being held at Sly Park Road.
Caltrans District 3 said in a tweet that there is no estimated time for the roadway to be open. They are advising drivers to use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49.
