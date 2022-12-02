Rockslide closes US 50 in both directions at Echo summit, CHP says

CHP in Placerville posted on social media about the closure just after 6 p.m. They say the closure is expected to last all night.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol in Placerville says the US 50 is expected to be closed all night due to a rockslide.

CHP says lanes are closed in both directions at Echo Summit near Meyers.

According to a Facebook post with more photos, eastbound traffic is being held at Sly Park Road.

Caltrans District 3 said in a tweet that there is no estimated time for the roadway to be open. They are advising drivers to use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49.