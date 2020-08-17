Rolling power outages likely to occur Monday, PG&E warns

PG&E says customers will not be given an advanced warning due to the emergency nature of the outages.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Pacific Gas & Electric is urging users to conserve electricity as rolling blackouts will likely happen Monday. When and where those outages will happen is not known.

The blackouts coincide with a west coast heat wave, causing temperatures to be well above 100 degrees daily. California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the organization that manages the state's power grid, issued a Flex Alert for Monday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Outages are expected to last between one and two hours. According to PG&E, the company's Emergency Operations Center is activated and working closely with the CAISO to support this event.

Rotating Power Outages Likely to Occur Monday Afternoon and Evening - PG&E Encourages Customers to Conserve Electricity as California ISO Declares Flex Alert on Monday https://t.co/qD7nlTi2us pic.twitter.com/2K7zzk6Y3H — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 17, 2020

"Rotating outages (Stage 3 Emergencies) become necessary when the CAISO is unable to meet minimum contingency reserve requirements and load interruption is imminent or in progress," said PG&E Spokesperson Brandi Merlo in a press release. "These emergencies are declared by the CAISO. During these emergencies, the CAISO will typically order the state's utilities, including PG&E, to reduce electric load by turning off service immediately to prevent larger outages on the grid. Due to the emergency nature of these outages, utilities will not be able to give advance warning to customers."

Rolling blackouts are different from Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are caused by high fire-threat conditions.