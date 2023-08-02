DeSantis, Newsom agree to debate

Newsom and DeSantis are not set to face each other on any ballot in 2024, but the dueling term-limited governors are drawing national attention

"The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years. But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have. I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere because I have the best vision for the future of our country," DeSantis wrote in a tweet.

Appearing on Fox News with Sean Hannity, DeSantis said to just tell him when and where the debate would happen.

A spokesperson for Newsom told Politico the California governor's office sent a formal request offer to Fox News last week proposing Nov. 8 or 10 for a debate moderated by Sean Hannity.

Newsom’s office proposed three separate debate sites including Nevada, Georgia or North Carolina.

The debate would be unprecedented between DeSantis, a presidential candidate, and Newsom, a governor who hasn't declared a presidential nomination.

Newsom's second and final term concludes at the end of 2026.

