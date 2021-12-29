Search continues for Rory Angelotta, a missing skier last seen on Christmas Day

Rory Angelotta was last recorded on Dec. 25 around 11:30 a.m. when his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift at Northstar Ski Resort.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue is in its fifth day of searching for a skier who was last seen on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday night searchers continued looking until after 9 p.m. following up on a tip about fresh tracks near the mountain. Searchers found that the tracks in the remote area belonged to a bear.

Placer County Sheriff's Office first got reports that the 43-year-old Truckee man was missing around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. The search is still ongoing.

Weather conditions have made searching for Angelotta difficult, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, Angelotta was last believed to be wearing a navy blue Fly Low jacket, blue helmet, and black goggles.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who might have seen or spoken to Angelotta to contact the office at 530-886-5375.