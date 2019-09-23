ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police need your help identifying a man they say used stolen credit cards to purchase a computer.

The suspect walked into a fitness club on Conference Center Drive just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. and allegedly stole credit cards from a locker before heading to an electronics store at a nearby mall, where he bought a computer that costs just under $3,000.

If you know who this man is, contact the Roseville Police Investigations Unit at (916) 746-1059 or call Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP.

RELATED: $6,000 in stolen quarters found in California baby stroller

RELATED: Portland ID theft victim shocked to see her name under someone else's mug shot after police shooting

WATCH MORE:

Staying safe from credit card skimmers | Two ways to protect yourself