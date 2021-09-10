Sacramento area events to pay tribute to victims of 9/11 attacks

Here is a list of the events happening across the region that are remembering those who were lost on September 11, 2001.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday, September 11 marks 20 years since the attacks that shook America and led to the nation’s longest war.

There were 2,996 civilians and first responders who were killed or died as a result of the attacks while another 25,000 people were injured.

Here are some of the events happening across the region:

Cal Expo Memorial

Location: Cal Expo, at 1600 Exposition Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95815

Time: 8 a.m. to Noon

Description: In observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Cal Expo September 11 Memorial Plaza will be open to the public on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 8 am to 12 pm, to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the September 11, 2001 attacks and to observe the anniversary of the end of the 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts. The memorial ceremony is hosted by the California Mexican American Veterans Memorial Foundation and the Brotherhood American Combat Veterans. Admission and parking are free.

Sacramento Meto Fire Honors Flight 175

Location: Arden Little League Fields, 1100 Eastern Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95864

Time: 9:02:59 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Description: Metro Fire and Sacramento Stand Down honors Flight 175 and all those lost on September 11, 2001. . https://www.facebook.com/MetroFireOfSacramento/posts/come-join-metro-fire-and-sacramento-stand-down-as-we-honor-flight-175-and-all-th/10159950540443470/

Folsom 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Location: In-person at Folsom’s City Lions Park at 403 Stafford St, Folsom, CA 95630

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Description: Folsom Police Department and Folsom Fire Department host the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

https://www.library.folsom.ca.us/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/913/69



Suisun City Fire Department Remembrance Ceremony

Location: In-person at 621 Pintail Drive, Suisun City, CA 94585

Time: 10 a.m

Description: The Suisun City Fire Department will hold a ceremony dedicated to those Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to those whose lives were forever changed.

https://www.facebook.com/SuisunCityFire

Rocklin Remembering 9/11

Location: In-person at the Rocklin Police and Fire Departments at 4600 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, California 95677

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Description: A community event honoring military, fire, police, and other first responders. The Rocklin Firefighters will kick off the day with their pancake breakfast from 8 -10:30 AM to the rear of the Fire station located at 4060 Rocklin Rd.

https://www.rocklin.ca.us/remembering-911



