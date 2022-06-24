Sacramento and California leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Overturning the landmark case will now make abortion a state issue rather than a federal one. Here's what local and state leaders are saying.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Overturning the landmark case will now make abortion a state issue rather than a federal one.

Local and state leaders are reacting to the ruling.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

"The Supreme Court has stripped women of their liberty and let red states replace it with mandated birth. This is an attack on American freedom. CA, OR and WA are creating the West Coast offensive. A road map for other states to stand up for women. Time to fight like hell," Newsom tweeted.

GOP Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy

"The people have won a victory. The right to life has been vindicated. The voiceless will finally have a voice," McCarthy tweeted.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

"Another dark day for our country. Courts historically stand tall when they protect and expand individual rights, not strip them away. Not this Supreme Court. In one day, this court has taken away 50 years of a woman's right to choose her own reproductive freedom, including abortion. We must fight like never before to win back the fundamental freedoms that all women deserve," Steinberg tweeted.

Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby

"Devastating. Absolutely devastating. My heart is breaking knowing what this will mean for so many people. Crushing," Ashby tweeted.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale

"Today, life wins! Roe was created by a partisan, unelected Court nearly 50 years ago and does not represent the values of our nation. It is past time that the radical Democrat one party rule stop imposing their immoral and dangerous agenda on the American people," LaMalfa tweeted.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta

"This is a dark moment in our country. But CA refuses to go back. As AG, I will use the full force of the law to protect reproductive healthcare for everyone who seeks it in our state. Abortion remains legally protected in CA and we’ll keep fighting to expand access," Bonta tweeted.

Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove

"I will never forget my mom telling me about my grandma dying from a back alley abortion before the Roe v Wade decision. I promise to always keep fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose; because no woman should ever lose her life, trying doing what is best for her," Cooper wrote in a statement.

