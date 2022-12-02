Sacramento Center for Fathers and Families is working to save lives

The Center for Fathers and Families offers everything from co-parenting to anger management classes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — So many people have felt helpless after that tragic church shooting this week that left the gunman, his three young daughters, and the church elder who was supervising their family visit dead.

One local resource in Sacramento is looking to give those struggling get a helping hand. The non-profit is called the Center for Fathers and Families.

“We can save a family or save a mom or save a dad or make a living situation better for children and possibly when we have done before more times than I want to mention…we have saved lives,” said Terry Moore with Center for Fathers and Families.

Moore with the local non-profit says he was heartbroken learning that an area father had killed his own three children.

“First thing I thought was I wish we would have had the opportunity to converse with him or intervene,” Moore said.

He says the center offers everything from co-parenting to anger management classes.

“We call it taming your temper," he said. "We have co-parenting. Practical parenting. Life skills. Domestic violence. Youth workshops.”

They've even hosted Men, Medicine & Music virtual seminars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have every class that you can think of. Every class is either no cost or low cost. And we are here so we can have that one night a week where we are on zoom or meeting in person. We can strengthen one another and talk about dad stuff,” Moore said.

And Moore promises to make someone available to help 24/7.

“I don’t want to miss anybody," he said. "So I want to give my personal cellphone number in case I’m not in the office. I can get you to someone. That’s 916-208-7638. 916-208-7638. A text message is the best way. That way you don’t have to wait overnight or wait two or three days for somebody to respond.”