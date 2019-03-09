SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is sending a crew down to Southern California to assist in identifying victims of the deadly boat fire off the Ventura Coast.

Eight people ware confirmed dead and 26 are still missing after a fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. near Santa Cruz Island. The 74-foot vessel "Conception" was carrying its passengers on a scuba diving excursion to Channel Islands National Park.

Five of six crew members escaped by jumping into an inflatable dinghy and managed to reach a vessel anchored nearby.

Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin told ABC10 their office has rapid DNA testing equipment that Santa Barbara doesn't have, which will help in identifying victims.

