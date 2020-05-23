Sacramento County could get 'Great Plates' program for seniors in June

Ken Loveless of Carmichael was chomping at the bit to join the Great Plates Program until he found out it was limited to Sacramento city — for now.

SACRAMENTO, California — Hundreds of seniors within the city of Sacramento who otherwise would struggle to get food because of the coronavirus pandemic are getting meals delivered to their doorstep with the Great Plates Delivered Program.

But the program's reach isn't far enough and doesn't expand out into other parts of Sacramento County.

"We've been shut out left and right, because we are in unincorporated part of Sacramento," said Ken Loveless with Pro-train Food for Fitness. "We don't have a home for this program."

Loveless co-owns Pro-train Food for Fitness, a Carmichael food meal prep business.

He was eager to join the "Great Plates Delivered" program when Governor Gavin Newsom announced its launch a month ago. But he quickly learned he couldn't be part of the program because Sacramento County decided not to participate.

County spokesperson Brenda Bongiorno did not offer ABC10 a specific reason why the county did not join the program.

Bongiorno did say, however, that the county is developing its own program that targets restaurants and seniors throughout the county, starting with zip codes that have the highest cluster of seniors.

The county Board of Supervisors will consider its own program on June 2.

"If approved, we are aiming to begin delivering meals to seniors 60+ in those areas by at least late June," Bongiorno said.

The city's program, which rolled out two weeks ago, allows business owners to make $60 per meal kit, which means they can make up to $12,000 if they make food four days a week.

It's unclear how much the county's program would cost or how much restaurants could make if they joined.

Bongiorno said to be considered for the county's program, restaurants would have to meet the application criteria and be in good standing Environmental Management Department.

Loveless said that would be easy for his Pro-train Food for Fitness company.

"If there was ever a company that could meet this need, we could for 250 seniors three times a day throughout pandemic," Loveless said. "We could do it. Quite less expensive than $66 per day,"

Loveless hopes to be part of the program if and when it gets up and running to help his business and seniors in his community.

"So we were gearing up ready to do all that, but we are waiting in the wings," Loveless said.

Several Northern California cities and counties are taking sign ups now for the great plates meal delivery program.

If you live in Sacramento you can call 311 to sign up.

Seniors in Elk Grove can call the hotline at 916-627-3331.

San Joaquin County and Yolo County are starting sign-ups now. Call 211 if you live there.

