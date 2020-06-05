Sacramento County hiring 30 contact tracers to help track coronavirus

The plan is to test, trace, and treat those who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Part of the state's plan to move toward reopening is getting more contact tracing in place. Essentially, contact tracing is the process of identifying people who have come into contact with known coronavirus patients.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County's Public Health Officer, says the county is in the process of hiring 30 contact tracers. Those who have already been hired have a health or environmental background and are getting extra training for the job.

The plan is to test, trace, and treat those who may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Kasirye says if a tracer cannot contact you through the phone, they will be paying you a visit at home.

"Let them know that they have been exposed and give them instructions and education about the disease," Dr. Kasirye said. "And there is a follow up where we actually track them daily to find out how they are doing and if they are developing any symptoms."

She says tracing has been in place in Sacramento county for two weeks now.

If you receive a call, here is what you can expect:

You'll be asked to verify your identity and address

With whom you've been in contact recently

Places you've been

Your info will be kept private

You will not be told who may have exposed you

No financial information will be asked

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom said he is expecting 20,000 people will be hired as contact tracers in the state in the next couple of months.

"The more testing we do, the ability to track and trace and to isolate in quarantine," Newsom said. "That allows us for more real-time information that allows us to move into this new phase."

Dr. Kasirye says the amount of people hired for the job is based on the number of coronavirus cases in the county.

Currently, Sacramento county is seeing about 10 new cases per day.

