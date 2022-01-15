Sacramento police to increase patrols at Synagogues following Texas hostage situation

One hostage has been released following an ongoing hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Expect more Sacramento police patrols around synagogues in Sacramento. Police in a tweet Saturday said they will be putting more police around synagogues following the ongoing situation in Texas.

"While there are no known threats In our city, out of an abundance of caution, @SacPolice will be increasing our patrols at Synagogues within Sacramento," police said in the tweet.

Police say one hostage has been released uninjured from a Texas synagogue where a man had been holding four people.

The Colleyville Police Department said the male hostage was released shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. He was expected to be reunited with his family soon and did not require medical attention.

FBI crisis negotiators were continuing to communicate with the man who took the hostages at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth. Services at the synagogue were being livestreamed on Facebook before the feed cut out. There have been no reported injuries.

An official told The Associated Press that the hostage-taker has demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida.

