RIO LINDA, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

Mai Vang, 32, was reported missing after she walked away from her Rio Linda home, Tuesday night.

Vang has a condition that may cause her to become confused and disoriented. Due to this condition and her need for medication, deputies had listed her as "at-risk." However, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said they believe Vang is "voluntarily missing."

Authorities did not say what caused them to change Vang's missing status to voluntary. Nevertheless, her family is still looking for her.

Vang walked away from her home on I Street in Rio Linda Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. Deputies do not know which way she was walking when she left.

Vang is described as a 5'2", 130 pound Asain woman. She has brown eyes and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink shorts and pink glitter sandals.

If she does not take her medications she may become violent, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

If you have seen Vang or know where she may be, call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.