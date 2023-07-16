San Diego girl makes miraculous recovery after falling ill in Spain

Her mom says she still has inflammation in her small intestine, lung fluid, and hip issues but is now on the road to recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A family is reunited in San Diego after facing a severe medical scare. Fourteen-year-old Destinee Allen became deathly ill while abroad on a school trip.

She and her family had a beach day here at De Anza Cove Sunday to celebrate her arrival back home. Just one week ago, she was fighting for her life with an infection in an ICU in Spain.

"It was tough. No one wants to see their child with oxygen and all types of stuff hooked up to them," said her mom Whitney Williams.

Destinee was overseas in Madrid for a school trip last month when she got sick. Her mom had to take an emergency flight to be with her.

"I was happy even though I didn't show it. I was so sick but thrilled, and it made me get better way faster," Destinee said.

Doctors say her infection is still a bit of a mystery.

"When I first saw her on the news, I was scared for her and missed her a whole bunch," said her cousin Laila.

Her family described what it was like to see her so sick.

"I couldn't handle it. I would cry every day," her sister Kymanie Chambers said.

Her cousin, Peyton Phillips, said it was tough not knowing what would happen.

"I didn't get to see her, and she's like my best friend, my favorite," he said.

Her mom says she still has inflammation in her small intestine, lung fluid, and hip issues but is now on the road to recovery. Destinee and her mom returned to San Diego this weekend. They've received an overwhelming amount of support.

"So many people we didn't even know. I got a lot of messages and things. I am very grateful that the whole world was praying for her," Williams said.

Her mom says those prayers have made a world of difference.