San Diego's South Bay businesses were boarding up storefronts, just feet away from the sand, and other residents stopped by city hall to get sandbags.

Hurricane Hilary is gaining strength and getting closer. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain in a short amount of time and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The eye of the storm was just off the coast of Baja Friday, so preparations were in full swing in Imperial Beach on Friday.

Imperial Beach is prone to flooding and Dottie Kouza who owns a little boutique hotel in IB has seen it happen.

"We have some chairs in the front, we fold them down and tie them up. I personally am going to stay in the office, to make sure nothing happens," Kouza said.

Imperial Beach City Hall and the San Ysidro Community Activity Center are providing sandbags for free.

The nearby Tijuana River is also a concern. For decades now, it backs up from trash and sewage, even after a small amount of rain. That's led to beach closures in IB for more than a year now.

"We're expecting one to two inches of rain - let's call it two to three. That means the river can flow up to a billion gallons per day and all of that will be tainted with toxic sewage. So we could see beaches impacted all the way up to Point Loma," Mayor Paloma Aguirre said.

Mayor Aguirre says it's the worst it's ever been and she's calling on the governor to declare a state of emergency.

"We're experiencing an unprecedented amount of threat to our public health, environment and our economy," she said.

Our neighbors across the border are also in Hilary's path. The Governor of Baja California is warning residents to only leave their homes, if necessary.

"Remember what's most important: you and your loved ones' safety," Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda said.

Hurricane Hilary is currently packing 130 mile per wind gusts - she should weaken to a Tropical Storm by the time it gets to us, marking only the second time in San Diego history.

"Stay indoors, hunker down - don't drive if you don't need to," the Imperial Beach Mayor added.

CBS 8 also spoke with an Associate Professor at San Diego State University. "Have plans on how you want to evacuate," Hassan Davani said, who is in the Department of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering.

He says the rainfall could surpass our yearly historical average in just a few days and our infrastructure is simply not equipped to handle that - so prepare for mudslides and washed out roads.

"We might see trees broken, might see damage to vehicles, the buildings, the infrastructure," Davani said.

In anticipation of Hilary's impact, here are ways to prepare: Bring in your patio furniture, turn off sprinklers, trim any troublesome trees, get your candles ready, should the power go out. Canned goods, extra batteries and a full tank of gas will also be helpful. Click here for more preparation information.

