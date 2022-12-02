x
California

San Francisco man identified as missing backpacker found dead near Lake Aloha

The El Dorado County Sheriff's office announced 32-year-old Jia Huang of San Francisco was found dead near Lake Aloha on Monday after being declared missing.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado Sheriff's Office officials announced on Thursday Jia Huang, 32 of San Francisco, was found dead near the shore of Lake Aloha in the Sierra.

Huang was initially declared missing on Monday after officials found a United States Forest Service Wilderness Permit and driver’s license when investigating reports of an abandoned tent at the lake.

A ground search on Wednesday led to the discovery of the San Francisco resident beneath the water.

"The cause of death was determined to be drowning and the manner of death is accidental," said a spokesperson for the El Dorado Sheriff's Office.

