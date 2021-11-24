x
Man killed by San Francisco police was ex-Afghan interpreter

Forty-one-year-old Ajmal Amani was shot Friday morning in a narrow corridor of the building on South of Market after threatening several people with a large knife.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police have released video of officers shooting a knife-wielding man who charged at them in a residential hotel.

Forty-one-year-old Ajmal Amani was shot Friday morning in a narrow corridor of the building on South of Market after threatening several people with a large kitchen knife. Acquaintances say Amani was a former Afghan interpreter for U.S. special forces who had been shot several times and struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder. Hotel and police body camera video of the shooting were released Wednesday at a police town hall meeting. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Read the full AP story here.

