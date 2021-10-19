'The vaccination police' | San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

Officials say In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the rule.

SAN FRANCISCO — The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status.

The company's Fisherman's Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.

Authorities say it refused to bar clients who couldn't show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect in August.

Officials say In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the rule. In-N-Out says the rule would force it to discriminate against customers and says it won't become "the vaccination police."

For the full AP story, click HERE.

