Thieves target high-end stores in San Francisco | Watch

SAN FRANCISCO — Police say several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into late Friday by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

KTVU-TV reports Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana were all targeted. Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the area, told the television station that at least six suspects were arrested.

A video posted on social media shows one of the suspects was dragged from a waiting car by several police officers. Another video captured people running out of a store carrying merchandise in their arms or dragging a suitcase.

KGO, an ABC affiliate in the Bay Area, received a video of the incident. The video shows numerous people running out of a store with items.

"Officers arrived on scene to a retail store in Union Square where they observed several suspects involved in criminal acts. Officers have arrested multiple suspects," police said in a written statement to KGO.

