San Joaquin County nurses to strike for five days, demanding better work conditions

Nurses are upset over patient care, understaffing and lack of personal protective equipment, according to the California Nurses Association.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of San Joaquin County Registered Nurses are going on strike for five days, according to the California Nurses Association.

The five-day walkout began Wednesday at 7 a.m. at San Joaquin General, where more than 800 county nurses who work at the hospital, Public Health, county clinics and the County Jail demonstrated near the front entrance.

According to the California Nurses Association, nurses are upset over patient care, understaffing and lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), especially during the pandemic. They’re also disappointed with the county’s demands in new contract negotiations, which they argue will result in pay cuts, county Registered Nurse Kelly Borrero said.

The association released a statement saying that after nearly two years of negotiations, San Joaquin County administration “has demonstrated an overwhelming disrespect for nurses, at and away from the bargaining table. The San Joaquin Board of Supervisors has remained silent and has not offered any support to the nurses or the community that uses county health care services.”

Additionally, the county’s Board of Supervisors has not offered any support to the nurses, Borrero added.

“We are out here fighting for the community because we have a very vulnerable population that we take care of and we need the resources to do that,” she said.

“We need support, we need respect from our officials to understand we are doing the best that we can do,” she explained while holding a sign reading ‘nurses outside mean a problem inside.’

The hospital has urged the nurses to stop the strike and continue to negotiate the new contracts. According to a San Joaquin County statement, in the previous contract with county nurses that ended December 2018, the nurses received a 20% wage increase and up to an additional 10% increase for 15 years of service.

However, nurses on the picket line argue that’s not enough.

“They’re not on the front line, they’re not out here trying to take care of a patient without gloves, they’re not reusing their mask to go into multiple patient rooms,” Borrero said.

In the meantime, all essential departments at San Joaquin General, like the emergency and operating room, intensive are unit and labor and delivery, will stay open during the five-day strike, San Joaquin General CEO David Culberson said.

It hired 189 licensed replacement nurses to make sure all patients can get the treatments they need for the next five days, which, according to the county, will cost approximately $2.9 million.

As of Wednesday morning, the county had not mentioned the impacts the walkout would have at the jail, Public Health, or the county clinics.