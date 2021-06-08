San Jose mother arrested in Denver after after 7-year-old son found dead in Las Vegas

According to ABC7 in the Bay Area, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Denver.

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose mother suspected of killing her 7-year-old son has been arrested less than 12 hours after being identified as the suspect in the killing of her 7-year-old son in Las Vegas.

According to ABC7 in the Bay Area, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Denver. Police Lt. Ray Spencer says she was arrested Tuesday by an FBI task force at a hotel not far from Interstate 70.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday Liam Husted, a 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside the city 10 days ago. The mother and boy left San Jose on May 24 driving a dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber sedan with the back seat packed full of belongings, Spencer said.

A family friend told San Jose police on Friday that she had not seen Rodriguez or Liam in more than a week, and she recognized the boy from a rendering that was prepared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed by the media.

Spencer has called it clear the boy was killed, but didn't say Monday how he died. He did say the boy’s father is not a suspect in the case.

