Person suspected in Modesto deadly shooting hospitalized in San Jose after barricade, chase

San Jose police said the person is suspected of being involved in a homicide on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A person suspected of two killings in two different cities in less than 12 hours was taken to the hospital Wednesday after barricading themselves in San Jose.

An officer shot the person after an hours-long barricade in San Jose. The person was taken to a local hospital. According to the San Jose Police Department, the person pointed a gun at special operations personnel.

The Modesto Police Department said the person is wanted for two killings Tuesday night, one in San Jose and one in Modesto.

A man was killed in San Jose around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, just hours before the person drove to Modesto, according to Modesto police. A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed near the 500 block of Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The person led CHP on a one-hour chase and the person left the vehicle and barricaded themselves in San Jose, according to Modesto Police Department.

The person also shot at officers, according to the San Jose Police Department. . Some residents in the area of the 100 block of Bendorf Dr. were evacuated because the person was shooting during the barricade, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The barricade is near Edenvale Elementary School in the Edenvale neighborhood of Santa Clara County.

HOMICIDE UPDATE - June 22, 2022 The potential suspect in this homicide is currently barricaded at a residence in San... Posted by Modesto Police Department on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9