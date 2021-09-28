San Jose police officer jumps into action saving a man from a burning car

The rookie officer arrived at the scene and immediately jumped into action to save a man's life Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is alive and a rookie San Jose police officer is being praised for his quick thinking after a car caught fire following a crash. The San Jose Police Department said rookie officer Pedro Garcia didn't hesitate when he jumped into action to pull a man from a burning car Sunday.

"I just believe I was in the right place at the right time," Officer Garcia told ABC affiliate KGO. "I know any other of my partners or anyone in the department would've done the same exact thing. Speaking to the fire department, they said if I would not have done that, it could've been life-threatening for him."

KGO reported the man's shoes were already melted into the car following the crash along Highway 101 in San Jose near the 280/680 interchange.

Officer Garcia was not hurt and the man rescued was taken to a San Jose hospital for treatment.

