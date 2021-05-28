San Jose Shooting: Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at rail yard

Friends, family and survivors are left to mourn after this week's shooting at a San Jose rail yard complex that killed nine men before the shooter took his own life.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Days following the mass shooting in San Jose, more information is coming about the the victims, heroes and shooter.

Taptejdeep Singh, one of the victims in Wednesday's shooting, died trying to save others from a gunman. He reportedly warned and tried to hide coworkers before he was killed.

In a news release from the VTA, they confirmed the suspected shooter was a VTA employee. He was found dead near the Guadalupe Yard where the attack took place. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

A man who was working at a California rail yard when the gunman killed nine people says the attacker worked regularly with the victims and believes they were targeted. The worker says Cassidy stuck out as a loner and that he didn’t hurt people he encountered as he went to another building, where more shots were fired. A sheriff also told The Associated Press on Thursday that the shooter appeared to target some of the victims. Sheriff’s officials described him as “a highly disgruntled employee."

A Biden administration official also says he spoke of hating his workplace while he was detained by U.S. customs officers after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

