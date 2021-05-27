San Jose Shooting Updates: 9th victim dies late Wednesday

According to ABC7, the gunman had two semi-automatic pistols and 11 magazines full of ammunition.

The mass shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose resulted in 10 people, including the gunman, dead. Late Wednesday, Alex Fritch was identified as a ninth victim after he died in the hospital.

The shooter was identified as Samuel James Cassidy.

In a news release from the VTA, they confirmed the suspected shooter was a VTA employee. He was found dead near the Guadalupe Yard where the attack took place. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Sheriff Laurie Smith also told ABC7 that within the past year, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department held a mass shooter training at the VTA Center.

The ex-wife of Samuel Cassidy says even more than a decade ago, he was often resentful of his work and had talked about killing people at work.

A 10 a.m. press conference is scheduled at the VTA Center to provide the latest updates.

