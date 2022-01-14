San Quentin inmate, podcast host among California clemencies

"Ear Hustle" is co-produced and co-hosted by Sacramento State professor of Photography Nigel Poor.

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — California’s governor has commuted the sentence of an inmate who has drawn national attention as co-host of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast "Ear Hustle."

The program is produced inside San Quentin State Prison. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision will allow 51-year-old Rahsaan “New York” Thomas to immediately go before the state parole board. Thomas is also a regular contributor to the San Quentin News, along with publications outside prison walls.

"Ear Hustle" is co-produced and co-hosted by Sacramento State professor of Photography Nigel Poor. The show's fourth season was recently nominatd for a Pulitzer Prize.

Thomas is chairman of the Society of Professional Journalists San Quentin satellite chapter and works with several criminal justice reform groups. He was among 18 commutations, 24 pardons and five reprieves announced Thursday by Newsom.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10