LOS ANGELES — Santa Anita has stopped live racing because of the coronavirus after receiving instructions from the Los Angeles County Health Department.

The track in Arcadia, California, was preparing to run eight races when the cancellation was announced.

It's not immediately known when racing will be allowed to resume.

The Santa Anita Derby won't be run on April 4 as scheduled. It's the major West Coast prep for the Kentucky Derby, which itself has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5.

