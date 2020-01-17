SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Northern California authorities are looking for a man who they say kidnapped his 1-year-old daughter near the popular Santa Cruz beach boardwalk.

Santa Cruz police chief Andy Mills said Friday morning they are looking for Brian Sellen, who should be with the child.

If you see Brian, call 9-1-1 immediately.

