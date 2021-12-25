x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Satu, orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, dies at 26

The zoo announced Satu’s death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan’s cause of death is likely to be related to cancer.

Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, has died. He was 26.

The zoo announced Satu’s death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan’s cause of death is likely to be related to cancer. Satu had been under veterinary care for serious illness but collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated. The zoo called Satu a “much-loved ape” and “charismatic primate.” Other details were not immediately available. 

Satu was born at the zoo in 1995. He sired two offspring, a male named Cinta and a female named Aisha.

Read the full AP story here.

Credit: AP
In a photo, date not known, provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. Satu, 26, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The zoo announced Satu's death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan's cause of death is likely to be related to cancer. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

Related Articles

Watch: Sacramento residents support local businesses while last-minute Christmas shopping

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

In Other News

11-year-old gets unexpected present from Stockton police officer