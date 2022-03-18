x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

School bus catches fire with students on board, no injuries reported

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department took to social media just before 4 p.m. Friday to report the fire. Students were on board but no injuries were reported.
Credit: El Dorado Hills Fire Department

CLARKSVILLE, California — The El Dorado Hills Fire Department says a school bus caught fire on El Dorado Hills Boulevard under Highway 50 with students on board Friday just before 4 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

"All students were safely evacuated off the bus," EDHFD said in a Facebook post. "Another school bus will pick up the students and take them to their bus stops."

The cause of the fire wasn't announced and no injuries were reported by fire officials.

#EDHFire is on scene of a school bus on fire on El Dorado Hills Blvd. under Highway 50. All students were safely...

Posted by El Dorado Hills Fire Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

Read more ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch: 

Stephon Clark's mother says legacy of son just beginning

In Other News

Senator Scott Wiener introduces legislation supporting transgender youth