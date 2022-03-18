School bus catches fire with students on board, no injuries reported

The El Dorado Hills Fire Department took to social media just before 4 p.m. Friday to report the fire. Students were on board but no injuries were reported.

CLARKSVILLE, California — The El Dorado Hills Fire Department says a school bus caught fire on El Dorado Hills Boulevard under Highway 50 with students on board Friday just before 4 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

"All students were safely evacuated off the bus," EDHFD said in a Facebook post. "Another school bus will pick up the students and take them to their bus stops."

The cause of the fire wasn't announced and no injuries were reported by fire officials.

#EDHFire is on scene of a school bus on fire on El Dorado Hills Blvd. under Highway 50. All students were safely... Posted by El Dorado Hills Fire Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

