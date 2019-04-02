CALIFORNIA, USA — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Tuesday afternoon. Areas above 7,000 feet elevation could pick up close to 10 feet of snowfall. Areas above 5,000 ft will see a rare combination of strong winds and heavy snow. A blizzard warning is in effect until 10pm.

The third of three weather systems arrive Monday afternoon. This system is expected to bring some pretty cold air. This colder air will lower snow levels Tuesday morning to 1,000 -1,500 in elevation. Communities along Highway 49 could see some snow. Mountain travel is not advised during this time frame.

The following schools are closed due to today's storms:

Pollock Pines Elementary School District (Pinewood Elementary and Sierra Ridge Middle School)

Gold Oak Elementary School

Pleasant Valley Middle School

Walt Tyler Elementary Schools

Mountain Creek Middle School

Pioneer Elementary School

Camino School

Amador County Unified School District

Chain controls are in place and roads are closed.

If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.