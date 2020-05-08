California school waivers will require detailed planning

The California Federation of Teachers and California Association of Private School Organizations spoke out about the waivers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the state’s two powerful teachers unions is warning that reopening schools would be “reckless.”

The California Federation of Teachers made the comment after Gov. Gavin Newsom released details for California elementary schools seeking to reopen with in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines are for public, private and charter schools seeking permission to resume in-person classes if their county is on a coronavirus monitoring list.

The California Association of Private School Organizations says it has seen “considerable interest” in applying for the reopening waivers. County health officers will decide whether to send the applications to the state for final consideration.

