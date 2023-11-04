Scotty McCreery, Gin Blossoms to perform at California State Fair

These concerts are free with general admission to the fair, but reserved seats are also available.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair announced two of the headliners for its concert series on Tuesday.

Scotty McCreery and Gin Blossoms will perform at the Toyota Concert Series. These concerts are free with general admission to the fair, but reserved seats are also available.

McCreery will perform on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m. and reserved tickets are $25. Gin Blossoms will play on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and reserved tickets are $25.

The California State Fair more than doubled its music budget from the previous year's lineup.

Scotty McCreery is a country singer who gained notoriety after winning the 10th season of American Idol.

Gin Blossoms is an alternative rock band from Tempe, Arizona that led the 1990s and early 2000s with hits featured in movies like "Speed," and "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

Daily admission to the fair is $16 and the advance price is $14. Other prices for kids and seniors are available as well as different packages. Find more information HERE.

The California State Fair is from July 14 through July 30.

