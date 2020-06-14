Hundreds of people protest death of San Francisco man shot by Vallejo police

Officers thought Sean Monterrosa had a gun, but he had a hammer in his waistband.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday evening in Vallejo to call attention to a recent police shooting when a 22-year-old man was killed by police. Many members of the community asking for the officer to be charged.

22-year old Sean Monterrosa of San Francisco was shot and killed by Vallejo police at a Walgreens in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 2. Police responded to a call of looting at a Walgreens. When officers fired on Monterrosa, the department said, they initially thought he was grabbing for a gun, but he had a hammer in his waistband instead.

“We need to see these police officers charged to the fullest extent of the law,” stated Aaron Thatcher. Thatcher was one of the hundreds of protesters who came out Saturday evening to voice their displeasure with the Vallejo Police Department.

“I want convictions for all these cops because this has been going on for far too long," stated Troy Davis, an organizer of Saturday's protests.

One of the attorneys representing Monterrosa's family, Melissa Nold, said that there's not a great relationship between the citizens of Vallejo and the police department.

“The city of Vallejo has a long history of distrust in the community. We don’t trust the police," Nold said. “Unfortunately police have been speculating that black and brown people ‘might do something bad’ and have been killing them for decades. Nobody draws a hammer on a police officer because it’s not a gun,"

While it doesn’t bring closure, the family is hoping that the release of the body cam will tell the clear up what happened on that dreadful night.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter