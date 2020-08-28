Body of missing boater found at Lake Tahoe | Update

Rescuers say Ian Morlang & two others rented a boat for an afternoon on Lake Tahoe. When the trio went for a swim though, the wind & current moved the boat away.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The body of a boater, missing since Tuesday on Lake Tahoe, was recovered Thursday afternoon.

According to South Lake Tahoe Police, 25-year-old Ian Morlang and two others rented a boat from the Tahoe Keys Arena, got out onto the lake, and went for a swim off Lily Beach.

Currents on the lake and wind moved the boat away and the three swimmers were separated. Two of the people were wearing life jackets, but investigators say Morland was not. The boaters who were wearing life jackets told rescuers that they saw Morlang go underwater but he did not resurface.

A search and rescue operation was started around 5 p.m. with help from the police department, the US Coast Guard, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and many other agencies.

Search crews went out Tuesday and Wednesday but came up empty. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said they found Morlang’s body with the help of cadaver dogs and a remote operated vehicle. Officials did not say where Morlang’s body was found.