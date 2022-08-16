Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks may increase camping fees in 2023, 2024

The national parks are proposing a fee increase at 14 campgrounds that would start next year and increase again in 2024 to help keep up with rising costs.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are proposing a fee increase at 14 campgrounds that would start next year and increase again in 2024.

If approved as written, visitors of: Atwell Mill, Cold Springs, Potwisha, Buckeye Flat, Dorst Creek, Lodgepole, Wolverton Stock campsites, Azalea, Sunset, Crystal Springs, Sentinel, Moraine, Sheep Creek and Canyon View will see increased prices Jan. 1, 2023.

Standard campsites would see their price rise from $22 to $28 in 2023 and then to $32 in 2024.

Stock campsites would be raised from $22 to $40 in 2023, mid-sized and large group campsites would get a $10 raise in price in 2023.

The park’s current $35 vehicle entrance fee, $20 per person fee and $30 motorcycle entrance fee will remain unchanged if this proposal passes.

Park officials say this price increase will help keep up with rising costs, maintenance and renovations.

Public comment is encouraged and can be submitted on their website, or by email until Sept. 14.