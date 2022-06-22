x
California

Pacific Grove Shark Attack: Swimmer bit by shark at Lovers Point Beach

Police said the beach at Lovers Point, on the south end of Monterey Bay, will remain closed until Saturday.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif — A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast Wednesday, police said.

The attack occurred at midmorning at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) south of San Francisco, the Pacific Grove Police Department said in a statement.

The swimmer, a man, suffered “significant injuries from the shark bite,” and was taken to a hospital, police said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Firefighters deployed a drone to search for the shark, but there were no immediate sightings.

