Timeline: A brief recap of the Sherri Papini case

Sherri Papini told authorities at the time that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women. In reality, she was staying with a former boyfriend.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000.

Below is a brief timeline of events related to the case:

Nov. 2, 2016 — Papini is reported missing

Nov. 24, 2016 — Papini is found

August 2020 — She is interviewed by a federal agent and a Shasta County sheriff’s detective

Unknown date in 2020 — a court filing said DNA eventually led to Papini’s former boyfriend

Mar. 3, 2022 — Papini is arrested

Papini told authorities at the time that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, even providing descriptions to an FBI sketch artist along with extensive details of her purported abduction.

In reality, authorities said, she was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.

Her first court appearance has not yet been set.